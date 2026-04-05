J2 Capital Management Inc Has $13.56 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 9.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,621,000 after buying an additional 637,336 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,963.4% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 412,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 399,224 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 502,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,930,000.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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