Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,702 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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