Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,440 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares $SPXS

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $310,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

SPXS stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $106.70.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.