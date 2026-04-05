QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Bank OZK $OZK

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,437,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,387 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 45.1% in the second quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 285,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $13,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 57.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after buying an additional 253,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 788,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after buying an additional 222,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

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Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

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