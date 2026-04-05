Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

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