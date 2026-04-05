Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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