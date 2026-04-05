Emily Rollins Sells 1,000 Shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,014.72. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

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Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Xometry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

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Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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