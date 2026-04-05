Sidney Majalya Sells 775 Shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Sidney Majalya sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,865. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $65.80.

Get Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,712,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 709,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 1,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 427,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.