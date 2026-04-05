Insider Selling: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells $49,885.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Richardson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,294.16. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $277.26 million, a P/E ratio of -79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.43). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -521.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. iA Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JonesTrading upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.