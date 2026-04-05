Insider Selling: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) CEO Sells $34,614.40 in Stock

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) CEO Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $34,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 1st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 19,500 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $292,110.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 800 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 3,900 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $59,202.00.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Afya Announces Dividend

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Afya had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.31%.The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.656 dividend. This represents a yield of 433.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Afya

Here are the key news stories impacting Afya this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Afya

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 299,419 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Afya by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $610,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

Further Reading

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