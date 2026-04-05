Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $73.67

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.6667.

A number of analysts have commented on VAC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.26 per share, with a total value of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $999,618.12. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 14,971 shares of company stock worth $1,006,280 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.52%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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