Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $267.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

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Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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