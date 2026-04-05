NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) vs. OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Head to Head Survey

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of OR Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of OR Royalties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OR Royalties and NexGen Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OR Royalties $277.37 million 27.24 $206.09 million $1.09 36.95 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$221.63 million ($0.38) -30.83

OR Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OR Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OR Royalties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OR Royalties and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OR Royalties 74.30% 12.73% 11.42% NexGen Energy N/A -16.68% -11.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OR Royalties and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OR Royalties 0 4 4 1 2.67 NexGen Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50

OR Royalties currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given OR Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OR Royalties is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Summary

OR Royalties beats NexGen Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OR Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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