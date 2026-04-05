Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $2,574,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Davis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 183,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,770.48. This represents a 21.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

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PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 235.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key PBF Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on PBF to $50 (from $43) and maintained a market?perform view, giving the stock fresh analyst support and an implied upside to current levels. BMO PT Raise

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on PBF to $50 (from $43) and maintained a market?perform view, giving the stock fresh analyst support and an implied upside to current levels. Positive Sentiment: PBF continues to pay a quarterly dividend ($0.275; annualized $1.10, ~2.4% yield) — a steady income cue that can attract income/value buyers, especially alongside refinery cash flows. Dividend / Marketbeat

PBF continues to pay a quarterly dividend ($0.275; annualized $1.10, ~2.4% yield) — a steady income cue that can attract income/value buyers, especially alongside refinery cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary: refinery/oil names including PBF are highlighted as beneficiaries if geopolitical risk (e.g., Strait of Hormuz disruptions) tightens crude markets — a potential tailwind but not a company?specific catalyst. USAToday Hormuz

Macro commentary: refinery/oil names including PBF are highlighted as beneficiaries if geopolitical risk (e.g., Strait of Hormuz disruptions) tightens crude markets — a potential tailwind but not a company?specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish value takes (Zacks, MSN summaries) frame PBF as a long?term value/refining play; these may attract longer?horizon investors but lack an immediate trading catalyst. Zacks Value Piece

Several bullish value takes (Zacks, MSN summaries) frame PBF as a long?term value/refining play; these may attract longer?horizon investors but lack an immediate trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated selling by major shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital: multiple Form 4 filings show combined disposals across Mar. 26–31 totaling several million shares (hundreds of millions in proceeds). The scale of these block sales increases supply pressure and is a clear negative signal. Control Empresarial Form 4

Large, concentrated selling by major shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital: multiple Form 4 filings show combined disposals across Mar. 26–31 totaling several million shares (hundreds of millions in proceeds). The scale of these block sales increases supply pressure and is a clear negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales from senior executives and a director (Paul T. Davis, James Fedena, Thomas Nimbley) in late?March represent meaningful reductions in insider positions and add to near?term negative market psychology. Insider Trades Alert

Multiple insider sales from senior executives and a director (Paul T. Davis, James Fedena, Thomas Nimbley) in late?March represent meaningful reductions in insider positions and add to near?term negative market psychology. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed/weak (MarketBeat shows a “Reduce” tilt and an average target below current levels), limiting conviction for buyers despite individual raises. Marketbeat Consensus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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