WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree from $16.75 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,201,725.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,477,000 after buying an additional 6,799,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,777 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,125,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in WisdomTree by 463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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