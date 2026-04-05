Insider Selling: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $735,770.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Casper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $735,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,721.47. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Casper also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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