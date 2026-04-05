Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDVKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sandvik from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDVKY

Sandvik Price Performance

Sandvik stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.94. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sandvik had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 3,795.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.