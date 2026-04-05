CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head to Head Comparison

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kimco Realty and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 7 6 1 2.57 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $24.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 27.32% 5.49% 2.96% CBL & Associates Properties 23.51% 42.80% 5.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kimco Realty and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and CBL & Associates Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $2.14 billion 7.12 $584.74 million $0.81 27.90 CBL & Associates Properties $578.37 million N/A $135.97 million N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

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Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About CBL & Associates Properties

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CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

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