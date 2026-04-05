TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) CEO Sells $337,156.92 in Stock

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Simpson sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $337,156.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,002.84. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.0%

TXO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. TXO Partners LP has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.04.

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TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.67). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -279.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TXO Partners by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in TXO Partners by 5,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TXO Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 price target on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXO

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

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