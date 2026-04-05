Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) VP Sells $1,785,000.00 in Stock

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) VP Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Damian Miguel Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 477 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $1,741.05.

On Thursday, March 19th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 300,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 429,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $1,480,050.00.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energia stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.87%.The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 10.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia Company Profile

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Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

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