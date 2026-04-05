Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $13.57 Average PT from Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.5714.

A number of research firms have commented on EHAB. Truist Financial set a $13.80 price objective on Enhabit in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Enhabit from $9.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research set a $12.00 price target on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.80 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Activity at Enhabit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Julie Diane Jolley sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $38,068.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,150.49. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enhabit by 337.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.99 on Friday. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $709.32 million, a PE ratio of -155.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.56 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enhabit

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Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

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