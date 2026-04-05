Critical Analysis: Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) versus Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) and Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barratt Redrow pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Shimizu pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Barratt Redrow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $12.77 billion 1.33 $435.70 million $4.15 22.00 Barratt Redrow $7.22 billion 0.69 $241.22 million N/A N/A

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Redrow.

Volatility & Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Redrow has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Barratt Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 5.18% 4.52% 1.68% Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shimizu and Barratt Redrow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Barratt Redrow 1 1 4 1 2.71

Summary

Barratt Redrow beats Shimizu on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

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Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Barratt Redrow

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Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

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