Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $1,358,800.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aman Joshi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $523,728.26.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -356.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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