Insider Selling: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,077,989.55 in Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,027,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,502.75. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. L.B. Foster Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

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L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in L.B. Foster by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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