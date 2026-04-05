Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) versus Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Head-To-Head Survey

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43 Jin Medical International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.80%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 16.90% 12.02% 6.41% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 9.33, suggesting that its share price is 833% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Jin Medical International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.14 billion 2.18 $214.60 million $3.78 13.88 Jin Medical International $20.69 million 0.70 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Jin Medical International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

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