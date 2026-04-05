Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $40,158,319.50 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50.

On Monday, February 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10.

On Friday, January 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

More Netflix News

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.