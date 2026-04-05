Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $40,158,319.50 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.
More Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent subscription price increases are expected to lift ARPU and near?term revenue, and most analysts/media expect limited churn — this supports earnings upside. Netflix Is Raising Prices Again: What It Means for Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying and some price?target lifts (one firm raised NFLX to $134) provide demand/support beneath the share price, signaling confidence from major investors and some analysts. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $134.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and near?term earnings positioning: traders are pricing a meaningful move into Q1 results (options strategies like iron condors are being discussed) — raises short?term volatility but not directional conviction for the stock itself. Trade Netflix Stock with This Iron Condor Strategy to See a 23% Return in Just 3 Weeks
- Neutral Sentiment: New commercial distribution deals (e.g., EverPass for a major boxing event) slightly expand non?subscription revenue channels but are modest relative to core business. EverPass Media Expands Relationship with Netflix
- Negative Sentiment: Italian court ruled Netflix’s 2017–2024 price?hike clauses void and ordered refunds to subscribers — this creates potential one?time liability, reputational risk in Europe and could spur similar claims elsewhere. Netflix will appeal. Italian court rules Netflix price?hike clauses are void, orders refunds
- Negative Sentiment: Board chair Reed Hastings sold ~420,550 shares under a pre?arranged 10b5?1 plan (?$40M) — large insider sales can spook some investors even if pre?planned, since they reduce insider exposure. Reed Hastings Sells 420,550 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Deal speculation (a reported US$42.2B Warner?style acquisition) and commentary about derating/ acquisition concerns pressure views on capital discipline and potential leverage — raises risk premium if pursued. Netflix’s US$42.2b Warner Bros. Deal Tests Growth And Discipline
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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