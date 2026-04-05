Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $4,305,487.92 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 136,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,305,487.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,680. This trade represents a 74.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,381 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $321,499.57.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 116,576 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,707,116.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 208,081 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $5,241,560.39.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,819 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $1,408,313.37.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00.

Samsara Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.45, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

More Samsara News

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: several firms have raised ratings/targets on IOT, with consensus price targets implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this supports buying interest. Read More.

Analyst optimism: several firms have raised ratings/targets on IOT, with consensus price targets implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this supports buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options activity is flashing bullish signals per Schaeffer’s research — increased bullish options flow can amplify short-term momentum and attract directional traders. Read More.

Options activity is flashing bullish signals per Schaeffer’s research — increased bullish options flow can amplify short-term momentum and attract directional traders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Samsara beat March-quarter revenue and EPS expectations and set Q1/FY2027 guidance (company reported stronger revenue growth and positive EPS guidance), giving fundamental support to the stock. Read More.

Fundamentals: Samsara beat March-quarter revenue and EPS expectations and set Q1/FY2027 guidance (company reported stronger revenue growth and positive EPS guidance), giving fundamental support to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: large funds (Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, Goldman, Sands Capital, Brown Advisory) materially increased stakes in recent quarters, indicating continued institutional conviction. Read More.

Institutional demand: large funds (Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, Goldman, Sands Capital, Brown Advisory) materially increased stakes in recent quarters, indicating continued institutional conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context on insider trades: many insider sales were executed under pre?arranged Rule 10b5?1 plans — that reduces the informational value of the disposals versus ad?hoc selling. Read More.

Context on insider trades: many insider sales were executed under pre?arranged Rule 10b5?1 plans — that reduces the informational value of the disposals versus ad?hoc selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider disposals: CEO/co?founder and other executives sold sizable blocks across Mar 31–Apr 2 (examples: John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas sold ~137k and ~116k shares on March 31/Apr 1–2), trimming their direct holdings substantially — such large founder/executive sales can spook investors despite being pre?planned. Read More. | Read More.

Large insider disposals: CEO/co?founder and other executives sold sizable blocks across Mar 31–Apr 2 (examples: John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas sold ~137k and ~116k shares on March 31/Apr 1–2), trimming their direct holdings substantially — such large founder/executive sales can spook investors despite being pre?planned. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale: Dominic Phillips sold ~20,139 shares under a 10b5?1 plan (Apr 1) — contributes to the recent wave of insider exits. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 286,193 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 227.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

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Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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