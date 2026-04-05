CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $4,813,620.25 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 65,005 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $4,813,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,464.35. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.70. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Landmark GPU?backed financing: CoreWeave closed an up?to $8.5 billion loan facility backed by GPUs and customer contracts, which investors view as lowering near?term funding risk and providing capital to scale GPU capacity. Read More.

Landmark GPU?backed financing: CoreWeave closed an up?to $8.5 billion loan facility backed by GPUs and customer contracts, which investors view as lowering near?term funding risk and providing capital to scale GPU capacity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional and analyst support: Bank of America resumed coverage with a Buy and $100 price target, highlighting AI infrastructure opportunity and reinforcing bullish conviction among some institutional investors. Read More.

Institutional and analyst support: Bank of America resumed coverage with a Buy and $100 price target, highlighting AI infrastructure opportunity and reinforcing bullish conviction among some institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish backlog/revenue thesis: A Seeking Alpha note reiterated a Buy, citing a large committed backlog and aggressive 2026/2027 revenue targets that, if achieved, support long?term growth and attach?rate expansion. Read More.

Bullish backlog/revenue thesis: A Seeking Alpha note reiterated a Buy, citing a large committed backlog and aggressive 2026/2027 revenue targets that, if achieved, support long?term growth and attach?rate expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views and caution: Some brokers (Stifel: Hold) and deep?dive pieces praise the financing but flag leverage and valuation, producing a mixed institutional tone that could limit broad upside. Read More.

Mixed analyst views and caution: Some brokers (Stifel: Hold) and deep?dive pieces praise the financing but flag leverage and valuation, producing a mixed institutional tone that could limit broad upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deal pull?back raises strategy questions: CoreWeave ended its Poolside partnership, prompting questions about execution and how the company plans to translate pipeline into diversified, profitable revenue. Read More.

Deal pull?back raises strategy questions: CoreWeave ended its Poolside partnership, prompting questions about execution and how the company plans to translate pipeline into diversified, profitable revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and executive selling: Multiple insiders, including director/executive Brannin McBee and the CEO, have sold large blocks of shares in late March (collective disclosures total millions in proceeds), which can signal near?term liquidity needs or reduce insider conviction for some investors. Read More.

Insider and executive selling: Multiple insiders, including director/executive Brannin McBee and the CEO, have sold large blocks of shares in late March (collective disclosures total millions in proceeds), which can signal near?term liquidity needs or reduce insider conviction for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High leverage and customer concentration risk: Analysis flags CoreWeave’s roughly $21 billion debt load and heavy exposure to a small set of large customers (OpenAI/others). Interest expense is a material drag on cash flow, increasing risk if end?customer spending slows. Read More.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $238,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $226,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $306,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.