Contrasting Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients 1.45% 2.99% 1.69%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Real Brands has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Real Brands and Alto Ingredients”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $917.93 million 0.39 $13.34 million $0.16 29.19

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Real Brands and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alto Ingredients 0 1 0 1 3.00

Given Real Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Real Brands is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Real Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

(Get Free Report)

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

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