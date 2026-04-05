Contrasting ADT (NYSE:ADT) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

American Rebel has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Rebel and ADT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 1 0 0 0 1.00 ADT 1 4 2 0 2.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADT has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given ADT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADT is more favorable than American Rebel.

13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of ADT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and ADT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $9.52 million 0.16 -$17.60 million ($12,164.80) 0.00 ADT $5.13 billion 1.06 $595.95 million $0.66 10.01

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel. American Rebel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -402.98% N/A -218.57% ADT 11.60% 19.16% 4.43%

Summary

ADT beats American Rebel on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc. provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems. It primarily offers security designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal medical emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, smart phone application, or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for connected devices; programs systems to react to defined events; integrates system with third-party connected devices, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, appliances, and garage doors, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers energy storage solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, and roofing services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT+, and ADT Commercial brand names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

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