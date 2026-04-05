Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) & Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Financial Review

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eltek and Integral Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $51.79 million 1.08 $830,000.00 $0.12 69.17 Integral Technologies $10,000.00 N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

64.6% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Eltek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eltek and Integral Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 1.59% 1.85% 1.29% Integral Technologies N/A N/A -8,952.13%

Summary

Eltek beats Integral Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eltek

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Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

About Integral Technologies

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Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

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