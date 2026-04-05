Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $127.25

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.3333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

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RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,866.88. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RPM International by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 2,387.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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