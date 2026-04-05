Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $8,414,600.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total value of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $429.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $459.84.

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

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Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,683,000 after buying an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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