Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $23.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.74). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 415.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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