Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$37.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

In other news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 195,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,258,491.95. This represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$38.94. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About Hudbay Minerals

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Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

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