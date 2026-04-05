Solo Growth (CVE:ALZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Solo Growth Corp. (CVE:ALZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Solo Growth shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3,643,146 shares trading hands.

Solo Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Solo Growth

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Aldershot Resources Ltd., doing business as Solo Growth Corp., focuses on operating as a retailer for adult-use cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Quattro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Aldershot Resources Ltd. in July 2001. Aldershot Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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