Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.84 and traded as high as €29.85. Fuchs shares last traded at €29.80, with a volume of 36,059 shares traded.

Fuchs Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.18.

Fuchs Company Profile

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Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils.

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