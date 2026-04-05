FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

FreeCast (Direct Listing) Stock Performance

Shares of FreeCast (Direct Listing) stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. FreeCast has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

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FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About FreeCast (Direct Listing)

FreeCast, Inc is a digital media and streaming-technology company that operates a platform for aggregated video content and content discovery. The company focuses on enabling consumers to find and access free, ad-supported and subscription video across connected TVs, mobile devices and the web through a unified interface. FreeCast’s offering is positioned to address fragmentation in the streaming ecosystem by simplifying discovery and centralizing access to disparate streaming sources.

Its core activities center on content aggregation, distribution and monetization tools for both end users and business partners.

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