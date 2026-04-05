Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $757.98 Thousand

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $757.98 thousand and approximately $421.57 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.64 or 0.99614165 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00076294 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $412,400.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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