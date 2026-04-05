SUPRA Trading Up 1.3% This Week (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One SUPRA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SUPRA has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $716.83 thousand worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUPRA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.64 or 0.99614165 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA’s launch date was November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 81,259,144,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,772,365,136 tokens. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 81,257,749,134.08565 with 25,771,434,929.32872 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00040898 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $694,566.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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