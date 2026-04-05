Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (OTCMKTS:AXXDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Alderon Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Alderon Iron Ore Stock Performance

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About Alderon Iron Ore

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Alderon Iron Ore Corp., trading under OTCMKTS:AXXDF, is a Canadian mineral development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Kami Iron Ore Project in the Labrador Trough region of Newfoundland and Labrador. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, development and eventual production of high-grade magnetite concentrate suitable for steelmaking pellet feed. Kami benefits from close proximity to existing rail networks and tidewater shipping facilities, positioning the project for cost-effective access to international markets.

Since its incorporation in 2010, Alderon has completed multiple phases of drilling and metallurgical testing to define and optimize its resource base.

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