Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (OTCMKTS:AXXDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Alderon Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Alderon Iron Ore Stock Performance
About Alderon Iron Ore
Since its incorporation in 2010, Alderon has completed multiple phases of drilling and metallurgical testing to define and optimize its resource base.
Further Reading
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