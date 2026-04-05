ENI (ETR:ENI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.11 and traded as high as €24.77. ENI shares last traded at €24.68, with a volume of 26,133 shares.

ENI Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.11 and its 200 day moving average is €17.29.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas.

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