Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,546 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,640,000 after buying an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,385,000 after buying an additional 191,590 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.79. The stock has a market cap of $319.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.