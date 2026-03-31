Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,946,000 after buying an additional 856,112 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,140,000 after acquiring an additional 350,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,641,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 213,251 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 252,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 211,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 3.3%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

See Also

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