Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 381,740 Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 381,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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