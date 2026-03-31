Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,332,550 Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,332,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,530,000 after buying an additional 6,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 8,383,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,441 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,391,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 157.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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