233,590 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 233,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 152.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 460 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,986.40. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ALG stock opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CJS Securities raised Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

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Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Further Reading

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