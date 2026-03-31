DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.8%

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.69.

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DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc DRI a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. We provide uniquely favorable exposure for investors in the biopharma industry managing a diversified portfolio of interests in medicines that have a demonstrable positive impact on the world and aiming to acquire dependable patent-protected cash flow streams derived from the sales of those important drugs while limiting the risks and costs connected to drug development. DRI has developed a disciplined strategy predicated on actively sourcing royalty streams on medically necessary products and proudly work with multiple repeat deal partners.DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 21 2020 as amended.DRI Healthcare Trusts units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under DHT.UN in Canadian dollars and under DHT.U in U.S.

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