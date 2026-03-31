DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.8%
DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.69.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
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