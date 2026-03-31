Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:LAPR) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.0%

LAPR stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

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Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

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The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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