Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a 25.5% increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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